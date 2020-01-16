Tyler Santucci has resigned from his position as inside linebackers coach at Wake Forest after one season.
Santucci was hired to the Deacons’ coaching staff in December 2018 — his second stint with the Deacons, as he was a graduate assistant in 2014-15. He was on the staff for Wake Forest’s win in the Birmingham Bowl.
He often drew praise last season from linebackers Justin Strnad, Ryan Smenda Jr. and Ja’Cquez Williams for his impact on the position group.
According to a tweet from Pete Thamel of Yahoo!, Santucci is expected to join the staff at Texas A&M under defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
Santucci spent the 2018 season at Texas A&M and the 2017 season at Notre Dame, both under Elko.
