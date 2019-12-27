WFUFB

Wake Forest senior receiver Kendall Hinton (right) catches a pass against Louisville.

Kendall Hinton needed 47 yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season and he had 48 — meaning Wake Forest had two receivers finish the season with 1,001 receiving yards. That’s the same total that Sage Surratt had in nine games before his season-ending injury.

Hinton and Surratt recorded the sixth and seventh 1,000-receiving-yard seasons in school history, and became the second and third players to reach that mark in the past two seasons. Greg Dortch had 1,089 yards last season.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments