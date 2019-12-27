Kendall Hinton needed 47 yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season and he had 48 — meaning Wake Forest had two receivers finish the season with 1,001 receiving yards. That’s the same total that Sage Surratt had in nine games before his season-ending injury.
Hinton and Surratt recorded the sixth and seventh 1,000-receiving-yard seasons in school history, and became the second and third players to reach that mark in the past two seasons. Greg Dortch had 1,089 yards last season.
