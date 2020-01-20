Manning cited the highlights in the box score — the numbers from Oguama, Sarr, Childress and freshman Ismael Massoud chief among them — and then worked his way to what’s been Deacons’ consistent flaw in the last four games.
Wake Forest committed another 16 turnovers, 10 in the first half. There were offensive fouls, awry passes into the low post and even, a couple of times, passes to players who didn’t know the ball was headed their way.
“It’s like a quarterback,” Manning said. “You have to throw guys open sometimes. In basketball you have to have the vision of what’s going on around the guy that you’re trying to throw the ball to.”
