A two-sport star at New Hanover High in Wilmington, Nixon became a standout baseball player with the Boston Red Sox.
As a high school senior, he was named the North Carolina player of the year in both football and baseball and was named Baseball America’s national player of the year.
A right fielder, Nixon hit .274 in a 12-year major-league career with 137 home runs and 555 RBIs. In 42 postseason games, Nixon hit .283 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.
