This is the third game between these teams in the last two seasons and the first that’ll bring sophomore John Newman back to the Triad.
Newman is a Greensboro native and former Greensboro Day standout. He had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in these teams’ previous meeting this season and scored six points when they played last season.
Newman’s highest-scoring game of the season came in this state, too — he had 17 points at North Carolina on Jan. 11, when the Tigers won in Chapel Hill for the first time.
