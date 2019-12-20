Tim Duncan, considered the greatest basketball player in Wake Forest history, is among the nominations for the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class.
The finalists will be announced Feb. 14, and the full class will be announced on April 4. Enshrinement week in Springfield, Mass., is Aug. 28-30.
Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh are also among the nominees. So is Muggsy Bogues, also a Wake Forest alumnus who played for the Charlotte Hornets.
A look at Tim Duncan's career:
Wake Forest
1997 national player of the year. ... Three-time All-America selection, two-time ACC player of the year. ... Led Wake Forest to four straight 20-win seasons from 1994 to '97 and to ACC championships in 1995 and 1996. ... Recorded a Wake Forest record 87 double-doubles. ... Finished career No. 2 in NCAA history with 481 blocked shots. ... No. 1 pick in 1997 NBA draft. ... Member, Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame, College Basketball Hall of Fame. ... No. 21 is retired.
In the NBA
Played 19 seasons, all for the Spurs, and led five teams to world championships (1993, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). ... Three-time NBA Finals MVP. ... Two-time MVP. ... Fifteen-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA first team. ... No. 21 retired by the Spurs. ... Averaged 19 points per game and 10.8 rebounds. ... 2003 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.
