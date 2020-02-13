For a team that almost always sticks with 11 personnel (one RB, one tight end and three receivers), Wake Forest certainly has a surplus of tight ends with eight on the roster — though five are scholarship players and three are walk-ons.
Chapman would seem to slide into the starting spot with the graduation of Jack Freudenthal. Whiteheart has had two seasons to go from a receiving TE to a well-sized one, and the Mount Tabor product should see an increase in reps as he becomes the primary backup.
