Theo Pinson might be adding to his collection of championship rings soon.

A national champion at North Carolina, Pinson reached a new two-year agreement with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, locking in his spot on a roster built to contend for an NBA title since acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this month.

Pinson, a native of Greensboro who went undrafted, has taken the long road to earning a full-fledged contract, turning a Summer League invitation with the Nets into a two-way contract. Given an opportunity with Brooklyn's G-League affiliate, Long Island, Pinson averaged 20.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists on his way to finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.

A poor 3-point shooter at Carolina, Pinson developed his stroke from beyond the arc, hittting 38.5 percent of his attempts in the G-League last season. 

With his two-way contract status, Pinson appeared in 18 regular-season games for Brooklyn, averaging 4.5 points, 2 rebounds an 1.2 assists in 11.7 minutes. The Nets ultimately converted his contract into a standard deal before the postseason, where Pinson appeared in three playoff games.

With two superstars accounting for nearly $70 million toward the Nets' salary cap, Pinson's versatility and playmaking ability figure to make him a bigger part of the Nets' plans moving forward.

 

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments