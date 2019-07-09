Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Theo Pinson might be adding to his collection of championship rings soon.
A national champion at North Carolina, Pinson reached a new two-year agreement with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, locking in his spot on a roster built to contend for an NBA title since acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this month.
Pinson, a native of Greensboro who went undrafted, has taken the long road to earning a full-fledged contract, turning a Summer League invitation with the Nets into a two-way contract. Given an opportunity with Brooklyn's G-League affiliate, Long Island, Pinson averaged 20.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists on his way to finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.
A poor 3-point shooter at Carolina, Pinson developed his stroke from beyond the arc, hittting 38.5 percent of his attempts in the G-League last season.
With his two-way contract status, Pinson appeared in 18 regular-season games for Brooklyn, averaging 4.5 points, 2 rebounds an 1.2 assists in 11.7 minutes. The Nets ultimately converted his contract into a standard deal before the postseason, where Pinson appeared in three playoff games.
With two superstars accounting for nearly $70 million toward the Nets' salary cap, Pinson's versatility and playmaking ability figure to make him a bigger part of the Nets' plans moving forward.