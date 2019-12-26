Freddy Johnson came into this, his 43rd season at Greensboro Day, with a 1,049-295 record, the winningest high school coach in North Carolina history.
A North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame member, Johnson knew Smith and he knows Williams. His Bengals have often played exhibition games against the Tar Heels’ junior varsity team.
“I’m sure it’s hard for Coach Williams getting so close to his mentor,” Johnson said. “He learned from him, and I know he tries every day to please him. Even though Coach Smith’s not around anymore, (Williams) still does that.”
Johnson has watched both men’s teams closely over the years. In terms of X’s and O’s, Smith changed defenses much more often than Williams.
“Coach Williams tends to stick to one defense (man-to-man) and plays only a little zone,” Johnson said. “You could go watch Carolina play in the Dean Smith era, and he would play all kinds of defenses on you. Of course, the game’s changed a lot since then, too. Back then you had no shot clock. You had the Four Corners and all kinds of different things. It’s different now.”
But some things never change. Johnson called both men modest, men who give credit for success to the people around them.
And both hunt for talent the same way.
“They’re very similar in the way they recruit,” Johnson said. “The first question is always the same: ‘What kind of kid is he?’ And then it was, ‘How’s he doing in the classroom?’ They care about the family of the kids they’re recruiting. They consider how the family will fit into the Carolina system. Will they buy in? Because, let’s face it, the way Dean coached and the way Roy coaches, they expect a lot from their players on and off the court. And both of them want to give their players every chance. They’re willing to stick with a kid, work with a kid. If you’re a player and you’ve got a problem, and you wanted to see Coach Smith or Coach Williams, I don’t care if you’re a star player or a walk-on, if you call, they would stop everything to take care of that player.”
Johnson has seen that first-hand. His brother-in-law, J.C. Cohen, was a student manager for Smith. His daughter, Katherine, was a student-manager for Williams.
“Those men cared about their players, cared about everyone in their programs,” Johnson said. “… They were both so honest with you, which I really respect. Katherine’s experience and John Cohen’s experience were the same. They were treated so well, like part of the team. That says something, when your managers feel that way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.