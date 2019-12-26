Dick Vitale has spent the last 40 years as the most recognizable college basketball broadcaster anywhere.
He has a new book on the market, “Dick Vitale’s Mount Rushmores of College Basketball,” with all proceeds earmarked for The V Foundation for cancer research.
Williams is on the cover, along with Smith, Mike Krzyzewski and Bobby Knight.
“Roy’s done an amazing job,” Vitale said. “His leadership skills are beyond the norm. He has many of the principles of Dean, such pride and passion. … I see a lot of similarities, and it starts with that incredible love for the university. That’s a great trait to have, because it rubs off on the players.”
And players have been at the core of both men’s sustained success.
“Let’s be real: The first thing you’ve got to have is talent,” Vitale said. “Mike Krzyzewski would tell you that. Roy Williams would tell you that. You have to have great players. And when you’re at Duke or North Carolina, you’re going to get your share of talent.”
But it goes beyond simply packing a roster with star players, Vitale said. That roster needs to be led so it functions as a team.
“What separates Roy from a lot of coaches is the ability to get superstar players to understand their roles and where they fit in,” Vitale said. “Because, remember, every kid they’re recruiting is the No. 1 option on their high school team. Now, all of a sudden, many of them have to become the No. 4 or No. 5 option, or come off the bench. A coach has to have a special trait to get that done. He has to be able to communicate his ideas in a way the players will not only understand, but believe.
“A lot of guys out there have concepts and knowledge, but they can’t communicate them to their people. That’s what makes all the great ones unique: They have the ability to get their people to buy into what they’re doing. Roy does a masterful job at that.”
