Eric Montross, like Davis, played for Dean Smith and now knows Roy Williams well.
Montross, a 7-foot center in his playing days, sits in the chair with the big frame courtside at North Carolina games, working as an analyst and commentator on Tar Heels’ radio broadcasts.
“Often the players we see,” Montross said, “both when I was playing for Coach Smith and now covering Coach Williams’ teams, you really rarely see a player who you expect to fail. Because they chose players who fit their system. …
“To both of them, the game of basketball extends beyond the parameters of the court. They care very deeply for their players and carry their passion for the game to their players, but do it in a manner in which it’s easily digestible. It’s difficult, and they ask a lot of their players. But they demonstrate their commitment from their end before asking. They’re doing the work, they let their players see them work, and they ask them to work equally as hard.”
The biggest difference Montross sees in the two men is in their personalities.
Although both will stand up for what they believe and speak their minds, they go about it differently.
“Coach Williams really wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Montross said. “Now, that doesn’t mean Coach Smith was passive when there was a mistake. But they’re different in how they react. Coach Williams is very outward in his demonstration of emotion. Coach Smith maybe conveyed it in a more subtle way, but equally as strong.”
Both men care about the university as a whole, Montross said, and not simply their basketball program.
“Coach Williams is at a soccer game, at a baseball game,” Montross said. “He’s bringing Anson (Dorrance) out on the court at Midnight Madness. He’s going to watch Courtney Banghart in her first game because he wants her to know, ‘I support you and welcome to our family.’ He’s done things like that with Donna Papa in softball, Karen Shelton in field hockey, Jenny Levy in lacrosse. … Ask anyone on campus in athletics, and they know he supports them because they see him demonstrate his commitment.”
Montross paused a moment and shook his head.
“They both love this place so much,” he said, “that not giving it their absolute all would be the most harmful thing a person could do to them. This university has been inestimably lucky to have those two men here.”
