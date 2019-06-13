NCAA North Carolina Basketball (copy)

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams listens to a question during a news conference at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. North Carolina plays Auburn in a Midwest Regional semifinal on Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

For the second straight season, North Carolina will begin its nonconference basketball season on the road against a mid-major opponent. 

After playing host to ACC foe Notre Dame in their home-opener on Nov. 6, the Tar Heels will hit the road on Nov. 8 to meet UNC Wilmington, which is led by former Carolina assistant coach C.B. McGrath.

The 10-game nonconference slate is headlined by a trip to Gonzaga on Dec. 18 and a home date with Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 4. 

For Thanksgiving week, the Tar Heels will head to The Bahamas to play three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis against a field that includes Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Mississippi. 

Carolina will again play in the CBS Sports Classic, meeting UCLA in Las Vegas on Dec. 21. 

In addition, Carolina's home schedule includes Elon and three 2019 NCAA Tournament participants in Gardner-Webb, Wofford and Yale.

To this point, the known dates on the Tar Heels' schedule:

Nov. 6 Notre Dame

Nov. 8 at UNC Wilmington

Nov. 15 Gardner-Webb 

Nov. 20 Elon

Nov. 27-29 Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Dec. 4 Ohio State (ACC-Big Ten Challenge) 

Dec. 15 Wofford 

Dec. 18 at Gonzaga

Dec. 21 vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic, Las Vegas)

Dec. 30 Yale

