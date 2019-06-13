For the second straight season, North Carolina will begin its nonconference basketball season on the road against a mid-major opponent.
After playing host to ACC foe Notre Dame in their home-opener on Nov. 6, the Tar Heels will hit the road on Nov. 8 to meet UNC Wilmington, which is led by former Carolina assistant coach C.B. McGrath.
The 10-game nonconference slate is headlined by a trip to Gonzaga on Dec. 18 and a home date with Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 4.
For Thanksgiving week, the Tar Heels will head to The Bahamas to play three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis against a field that includes Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Mississippi.
Carolina will again play in the CBS Sports Classic, meeting UCLA in Las Vegas on Dec. 21.
In addition, Carolina's home schedule includes Elon and three 2019 NCAA Tournament participants in Gardner-Webb, Wofford and Yale.
To this point, the known dates on the Tar Heels' schedule:
Nov. 6 Notre Dame
Nov. 8 at UNC Wilmington
Nov. 15 Gardner-Webb
Nov. 20 Elon
Nov. 27-29 Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas)
Dec. 4 Ohio State (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 15 Wofford
Dec. 18 at Gonzaga
Dec. 21 vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic, Las Vegas)
Dec. 30 Yale