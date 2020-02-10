Before this season, the lowest national rank for average possession length for North Carolina was 25th — when the Tar Heels’ average possession was 15.4 seconds (per KenPom).
That was the 2016-17 season, in which North Carolina won the national championship.
North Carolina is abnormally slower this season, and a national championship — let alone, an NCAA tournament berth — are unrealistic.
The Tar Heels’ average possession this season is 16.6 seconds, which is 72nd in the country. Coach Roy Williams has implored freshman point guard Cole Anthony to push the tempo in the three games — all losses — since he returned from injury.
“I’ve been trying all year to get them playing faster,” Williams said. “… Our pace was better against Duke than against anybody else.”
