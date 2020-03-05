Quick facts

Population 392,890 | Established in 1849

Venues

Amalie Arena (20,500)

ACC hosting history

The ACC Tournament has been to Tampa once, in 2007.

Fun fact

2007 featured a near-magical run by No. 10 seed N.C. State. The Wolfpack entered the bracket with a 15-14 record and nearly pulled off an NCAA Tournament bid. State won three games – against Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech – before losing to North Carolina in the finals.

Case for

A nice and warm place to visit while North Carolina and some of the other northern states are still battling the cold.

Case against

Unless Florida State and Miami are both playing well, poor attendance could be an issue.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments