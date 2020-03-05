Quick facts
Population 392,890 | Established in 1849
Venues
Amalie Arena (20,500)
ACC hosting history
The ACC Tournament has been to Tampa once, in 2007.
Fun fact
2007 featured a near-magical run by No. 10 seed N.C. State. The Wolfpack entered the bracket with a 15-14 record and nearly pulled off an NCAA Tournament bid. State won three games – against Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech – before losing to North Carolina in the finals.
Case for
A nice and warm place to visit while North Carolina and some of the other northern states are still battling the cold.
Case against
Unless Florida State and Miami are both playing well, poor attendance could be an issue.
