Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball

Coach Danny Manning was pleased with his Wake Forest team's grit and determination in winning at Pittsburgh over the weekend. 

Wake Forest’s turnover rate of 20.0, per KenPom, is 205th in the country, and the Deacons carry that into a game against one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers.

Florida State turns opponents over at a clip of 26.4% of possessions, the third-best rate in the country.

Pitt is actually the second-best team in the ACC in defensive turnover rate, at 24.9%. It bodes well for the Deacons that, in Saturday’s game, Wake Forest was slightly under Pitt’s average with 14 turnovers (21.5%).

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments