Syracuse Football

Syracuse enters the Carrier Dome for a game in September.

 Steve Jacobs/AP

When

Nov. 30

Where

At Syracuse, N.Y.

Hard 'N Fast

A tough place to finish unless Syracuse has already given up. Not likely since the Orange already has played Clemson, its toughest opponent, and has multiple winnable games remaining. Syracuse could go in on long winning streak and be in position to push aside Wake and steal a major bowl bid.

Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.

