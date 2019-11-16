Syracuse Duke Football

Duke’s Noah Gray (87) is tackled by Syracuse’s Evan Foster (left) and Andre Cisco (right) during the first half in Durham on Saturday.

 The Associated Press

DURHAM — Tommy DeVito threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Syracuse routed Duke 49-6 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Andre Cisco returned an interception 48 yards for a TD to help the Orange (4-6, 1-5 ACC) earn its first win against a power-conference team. Syracuse, a 10-point underdog, pulled away by turning three second-half takeaways into touchdowns and outscored Duke 35-0 after halftime.

Moe Neal rushed for 115 yards and a 2-yard score, Jarveon Howard also finished with 115 yards rushing with a 28-yard TD, and the Orange had a season-best 286 rushing yards.

DeVito was 6 of 15 for 105 yards with an 18-yard TD pass to Trishton Jackson and a 22-yarder to Luke Benson to go along with his 1-yard TD run.

AJ Reed kicked field goals of 31 and 51 yards for the Blue Devils (4-6, 2-4), who lost their fourth straight.

The takeaway

Duke: The Blue Devils have been in a total free fall ever since that failed jump pass in the closing seconds at North Carolina. Duke has lost its last two by a combined 87-13. This was one the Blue Devils probably had to win to have a realistic shot at bowl eligibility. No more wiggle room: Either beat the Demon Deacons and Miami or spend the holidays at home.

Up next

Syracuse: Plays at Louisville on Saturday.

Duke: Visits instate rival Wake Forest on Saturday.

