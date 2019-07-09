Coby White hasn’t had a problem translating his high-scoring ways to the NBA, hitting 8 of 19 field goal attempts on his way to 25 points in a losing effort for Chicago on Monday night in the Las Vegas Summer League.
White, a lightning-fast combo guard out of North Carolina, is averaging 19 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his first action as a pro.
Coby White razzle dazzle. Dude's a nasty transition player with his speed and flashes of advanced dribble moves in the open court pic.twitter.com/tNXu8tNOHw— Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) July 9, 2019
Oklahoma City 84, Philadelphia 80
Former N.C. A&T guard Terry Harris appeared in his second game for the Sixers , scoring 6 points and grabbing 2 rebounds in 9 minutes.
Boston 89, Cleveland 72
Former Duke big man Marques Bolden continued his efficienct play, finishing with 7 points and 7 rebounds in 26 minutes. Over three games, Bolden is averaging 7.3 points and 4 rebounds in 20 minutes, having hit 6 of 13 field goal attempts.
Minnesota 100, Milwaukee 91
Luke Maye had a tough night for the Bucks, going 0/5 from the field in 13 minutes, finishing with 5 rebounds. Maye has hit 2 of 11 field goal attempts in two games.
Golden State 88, Los Angeles Lakers 80
Former Wake Forest guard Codi Miller-McIntyre nearly went for a triple-double, finishing with 7 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. Miller McIntyre, who has played overseas since 2016, is averaging 9 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in two appearances for Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, forward Devontae Cacock (UNC Wilmington) had 10 points, 10 rebounds for the Lakers.
Codi Miller-McIntyre shakes his way in to an and-1 for #LakersSummer#LakeShow (📺: NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/4FpEC6zwnX— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 9, 2019
China 84, Charlotte 80
Isaiah Hicks had 12 points and 4 rebounds in 22 minutes as his former Carolina teammate Kennedy Meeks added 4 points and 5 rebounds off the bench for the Hornets. Torin Dorn missed all three of his field goal attempts in 4 minutes.
Brooklyn 88, Washington 85
With his brand-new contract in hand, Theo Pinson had 9 points, hitting 7 of 8 free throw attempts in 20 minutes. Former Charlotte guard Jon Davis didn’t get into the game for Brooklyn.
Sacramento 105, Dallas 101
Former Virginia star Kyle Guy continued a strong debut with 19 points in the win over Dallas. Guy has hit 13 of 27 field goal attempts on his way to averaging 20 points in two games.
Kyle Guy continues his 🔥 shooting with a 19-point performance.— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 8, 2019
🎥 @kylejguy5 pic.twitter.com/cKD7m0pDTl
San Antonio 93, Toronto 90
Kenny Williams didn’t score, but had 4 assists and 2 rebounds in 19 minutes for the Spurs. Former Miami guard Lonnie Walker IV scored 32 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, pushing his scoring average to 30 points for the Summer League.
Tonight’s highlights
- Former Campbell star Chris Clemons (23.5 points) and the Houston Rockets meet Guy and Sacramento (10 p.m., ESPN2).
- RJ Barrett will try to get on track as New York meets Toronto (9:30 p.m., ESPN2). Barrett is averaging 9 points on 7/33 from the field through two games.
- Tonight’s meeting between Portland and Utah (6 p.m., ESPN2) will be Big Four heavy, with Nassir Little, Jaylen Hoard and Gary Trent Jr. all suiting up for the Blazers. Meanwhile, Tony Bradley is having an excellent summer for the Jazz.