RJ Barrett took a step forward on Tuesday night, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists in a losing effort as Toronto topped New York 85-73.
Barrett, who made 7 of 33 field goal attempts over his first two NBA Summer League games, was more patient in hitting 6 of 14 of his attempts on Tuesday. After attempting 13 3-pointers in those two games, Barrett played to his strength of attacking the basket, making 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.
Utah 97, Portland 93
Tony Bradley was the star of a matchup that featured several former Big Four Stars, finishing with 17 points and 7 rebounds in 27 minutes for Utah.
Gary Trent Jr. had another solid outing for Portland with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists while former Wake Forest forward Jaylen Hoard finished with 6 points and 2 rebounds in 19 minutes.
Nassir Little had 4 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes, but might have had the highlight of the night with a devastating dunk.
Houston 94, Sacramento 92
Former Campbell star Chris Clemons continues to be one of the stories of Summer League, finishing with 20 points on 6 of 15 shooting in the Rockets' victory. He was aided by Gary Clark, a native of Clayton, who added 24 points and 8 rebounds.
Despite the loss, former Virginia guard Kyle Guy had another strong performance with 16 points in 30 minutes. He's now averaging 18.6 points over three games after going undrafted.
Miami 96, Orlando 92
Former Duke forward Amile Jefferson dominated his second Summer League game, finishing with 24 points and 15 rebounds, hitting 11 of 17 field goal attempts in the Magic’s loss to the Heat.
Jefferson, beginning his third year as a pro, has spent most of the past two seasons in the G-League. In 12 games with Orlando last season, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.7 minutes.
Memphis 79, Phoenix 69
Grayson Allen has hit the ground running with the Grizzlies, finishing his second Summer League game with 13 points after finally joining the team.
Utah agreed to trade Allen to Memphis on June 19, but the deal didn’t become official until July 7. Allen was clearly anxious to get started, scoring 17 points to lead the Grizzlies in his first game on Sunday night.
Allen, a second-year pro, played in 38 games for the Jazz last season, including a 40-point effort on April 10. He figures to play a bigger role in Memphis for a rebuilding franchise.
Wednesday's highlights
- After his best performance of the summer, former N.C. A&T forward Terry Harris is back in action with Philadelphia vs. Detroit (3 p.m., NBATV).
- Charlotte's matchup with Chicago (5 p.m., NBATV) will have a distinct Tar Heel feeling with Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Meeks both playing for the Hornets, while Coby White is leading the Bulls. In addition, Charlotte's management team features Michael Jordan, Mitch Kupchak and Buzz Peterson.
- Jefferson and the Magic will meet Theo Pinson and the Brooklyn Nets (5:30 p.m., ESPNU).
- Barrett will look to keep his momentum going as the Knicks meet the Los Angeles Lakers (9:30 p.m., ESPN2). The Lakers have gotten positive contributions from former Wake Forest guard Codi Miller-McIntyre and UNC Wilmington forward Devontae Cacok, who signed a new contract on Tuesday night.
