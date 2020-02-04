Louisville Basketball

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora is second in the ACC in scoring, at 19.3 points per game.

The media's predicted league player of the year has lived up to that billing. Nwora, a 6-7 junior wing, is second in the ACC in scoring (19.3 points per game), 10th in rebounding (7.5) and third in 3-point percentage (42.5%).

“We’re going to have our hands full with him,” Childress said. “We’ve just gotta do a good job of playing at our pace, playing Wake Forest basketball and everything else will take care of itself.”

