In his introductory virtual news conference, new Wake Forest basketball coach Steve Forbes said his top recruiting responsibility is to keep the players who have recently entered the transfer portal.
On Thursday night, several hours after Forbes was announced as Wake Forest’s new coach, Ismael Massoud and Ody Oguama entered the transfer portal. This morning, third-team All-ACC pick Olivier Sarr also entered the portal.
“Not one player that I talked to last night said that they did not want to return to Wake. They all have the desire to return, it’s just a matter of relationship,” Forbes said. “I understand that and I told them that, and I can understand if you want to look at your options.”
Forbes thinks Wake Forest has a “triple-double,” which equates to a top-30 academic institution, world-class facilities and competing in the ACC.
“They’ll look around, but they’ll find out that a lot of times the grass isn’t greener. It’s my job to build relationships,” Forbes said. “I will tell you this, it’s a little bit difficult because of the pandemic. I don’t get to put my hands on them every day, I don’t get to touch them, I don’t get to love on them, they don’t get to see my face, my passion.
“But you know, it’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge that I’m up for and I’m going to work really hard to build those relationships and I really want to get everybody back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.