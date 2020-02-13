The Deacons go from Greg Dortch to Kendall Hinton to … now Roberson, who’s shown flashes in past spring practices and fall camps, and had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in limited duty last season.
Behind Roberson is a bit of an unknown. Morin and Groulx would seem to be the leaders, and if Roberson doesn’t seize the starting role, either one could force their way onto the field as a redshirt freshman.
Of note: Isaiah Isaac suffered a season-ending injury roughly halfway through the season and is expected to return for fall camp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.