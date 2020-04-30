Hired
April 24, 2001
First season and records
2001-02: 21-13 overall, 9-7 ACC
First game
79-78 home win against UNC-Wilmington
How the season went
It was the first of four consecutive 20-plus win seasons for Prosser (121-68), who helped the program claim its first No. 1 ranking and led Tie Dye Nation through some of its most raucous moments in Joel Coliseum.
His tenure at Wake Forest
The beloved coach died at 56 because of a heart attack in 2007, cutting short a coaching tenure that might've still been going today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.