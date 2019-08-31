Wake Forest’s first task in evaluating this game, at least from the offense’s perspective, is to figure out why it seemingly became impossible to convert short-yardage situations. That wasn’t always the case, either.
The Deacons converted two third-and-short situations on its opening drive, and another third-and-1 on its other touchdown drive of the first half. After going 3-for-5 in short-yardage situations in the first half — the Deacons were stuffed on third-and-2 and fourth-and-1 — they picked up first downs on their first four such situations in the third quarter.
And then the wheels came off.
Wake Forest was trailing 28-24 when it reached Utah State’s 5-yard line late in the third quarter and turned the ball over on downs. In the fourth quarter, the first two drives ended with failures to convert third-and-1s. The next possession was another turnover on downs, and the game-winning drive was only that after three failed runs from the 1-yard line.
“Those are the same plays we ran against Texas A&M two years ago (in the Belk Bowl) and we ran last year that were effective and that’s been our package,” Clawson said. “(Friday night) it was obviously not effective. So, we’ve really gotta look at what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and who we’re doing it with.”
That’s part of what Clawson meant, though, when he cautioned to “expect the unexpected.” Wake Forest entered the season feeling confident in its short-yardage package.
“And that’s what happens in seasons. If there’s something you do well, and we did that really well a year ago … and now that we didn’t do it well, you’ve gotta look at why,” Clawson said. “Either continue to do it and do it better or look at other options there.”
