A second player from Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal since the end of the Deacons’ season.
Sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr. has entered the portal, confirmed to the Journal by his father, Sharone.
Sharone Wright Jr. played in 20 games this season as a sophomore. He averaged 2.2 points per game, scoring a season-high 11 points in a January loss at Duke.
Wright, an athletic and rangy 6-5, 185-pounder, held a larger role in his freshman season, playing in all 31 games, including 21 starts. He averaged 7.1 points and 2.4 rebounds, with double-digits scoring performances in four of his first five games.
This season’s drop-off meant going from 22.2 minutes per game as a freshman to 9.3. Wright suffered from an illness in November and seemed to fall out of the rotation, never to regain his status as a contributor. Wright was suspended for the first game of January, a win at Pittsburgh, for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest basketball,” a release stated.
In mid-February, Coach Danny Manning was asked about the nature of Wright’s struggles.
“He’s got a couple of fifth-year guys (Andrien White and Torry Johnson) ahead of him," Manning said. "That has a lot to do with it. Those guys are a little bit more experienced and June has gone through some things his sophomore year that you just have to grow from. You know, once you start the season and we’re playing here, doing this, doing that — once you get to around the end of November, you’re pretty set in your rotation or your depth chart, you know what I mean?
“He’s been someone that’s continued to come in and work hard in practice and he’s doing good things in practice, but I mean, that’s just where he’s at on the depth chart right now.”
One day after that response, an article was posted on tigernet.com that detailed Wright's father ailing from a staph infection that resulted in the amputation of his left leg.
Sharone Wright Jr. becomes the fourth member of the five-player class that entered in 2018 to leave. Jamie Lewis left the program in December 2018, Jaylen Hoard turned professional after one season, and now Michael Wynn and Wright have entered the transfer portal this month.
Isaiah Mucius, who averaged 7.3 points this season, is the lone remaining member of the class to theoretically enter his third year in the program.
