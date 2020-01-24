All UNC is looking for right now is a win. The Tar Heels’ losses have gained heft as they’ve mounted:
A double-digits defeat to Georgia Tech at home.
The historic loss to Clemson, the first in 60 games in Chapel Hill in a series dating to 1926.
Losing in double overtime to Virginia Tech despite having several looks at a victory.
Williams recently called this team the “the least-gifted team I’ve ever coached in the time that I’ve been back here.” And Biancardi points out that help is on the way with a stellar 2020 recruiting class, ranked third in the nation by ESPN.
But at this point, the coach thinks they’ve had to learn from enough losses.
“We’ve been getting better, but guys, these are young kids," Williams said after the Virginia Tech loss. "They need to be rewarded a little bit. It’s been difficult for this club to be rewarded.
“Yes we’re getting better, but I also think that we made so many just silly plays, and we didn’t do what we needed to do to make a winning play. I think we’re competing. I was proud of them. I told them I was proud of how they competed. We’ve just got to take advantage of our plays, make those plays and not make silly ones.”
