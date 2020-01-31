Look no further than the second halves of games to find where things have gone awry for the Deacons in this latest three-game slide.
Wake Forest has entered each of the last three games with a lead and has been outscored by a combined 131-98 in second halves, plus the overtime segment against Virginia.
A six-point lead at Clemson turned into a two-point loss, a seven-point lead against Virginia became a two-point loss, and a five-point lead against Notre Dame became a 10-point loss.
