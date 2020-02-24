This isn’t the same Sam Hartman from 18 months ago. It was only that long ago that Hartman was a freshman quarterback starting against Notre Dame and Clemson teams that wound up playing each other in the College Football Playoff — the latter winning the national championship.
After starting the first nine games of the 2018 season — throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns before a broken bone in his leg ended his season — he played in four last year. That meant retaining a redshirt while also directing the Deacons to a win against Florida State and almost authoring comeback victories against Louisville and Syracuse.
It’s the season with fewer games — and a mid-season lunch with Coach Dave Clawson — that’s molded Hartman into the player who’ll take most of the first-team reps at quarterback in Tuesday morning’s first spring practice.
“I think everything has kind of changed,” Hartman said of his growth. “Really, last year I learned so much, just about finding myself and finding who I am and who I want to be with my legacy here at Wake Forest. When I graduate, what are they going to say?”
That’s, obviously, to be determined, but the first few chapters in his Wake Forest career haven’t lacked excitement.
When Hartman talks about his performance during that freshman season, in which he threw nine interceptions, he’s not looking to sugarcoat things.
“That freshman year was tough, made a lot of mistakes and was very hard to watch sometimes,” Hartman said.
There’s a cognizance about those first nine games that’s harsh, no matter the level of truth in his assessment — and of what needs to improve.
“Less turnovers, less really dumb plays that everyone makes you go, ‘Why the hell is he playing?’ I’m not kidding, but I am kidding,” he said with a laugh. “I think that’s the biggest thing, the mistakes; the big, costly mistakes that occurred on multiple occasions during the season, limiting those, and I think that’ll be a big part of it.”
Following Jamie Newman’s transfer to Georgia, Hartman enters spring practices as the starter. His elevated maturity level can be traced to a lunch with Clawson during Wake Forest’s first off week last season.
“I just said, ‘Hey, at some point, this is going to come back to you. Your preparation and how you get ready for that next moment will kind of dictate whether, even moving forward, you’re the quarterback of the future or not,’” Clawson said. “Really the last two months of the season, he practiced really well.
“We won the Florida State game with him as the quarterback. His play allowed us to get back in the Louisville game. He lit it up against Syracuse. … You’re always going to make an issue of the quarterback — on my list of concerns, quarterback is not near the top of my list.”
There’s been an obvious physical transformation here, too. Hartman weighed 176 pounds when he came to Wake Forest in Jan. 2018. He’s now at 205, Clawson said, which should play a significant role in keeping him healthy — this is where, again, the reminder comes that in Clawson’s six seasons at Wake Forest, only John Wolford in 2014 started every game at quarterback.
Clawson was asked if Hartman would enter spring practices as the starting quarterback or if he would have to earn that position through competition.
The answer was basically “yes.”
“Sam will go into it as the one, but like any position on our team, we want it to be competitive,” Clawson said. “I certainly think based on Sam’s starts the year before and he didn’t play a lot last year, but when he played, he played really well — Sam will run most of the time with the ones.
“... I say it every year: We have yet to get through a year completely healthy at that position.”
That means Michael Kern, who redshirted last season; Leo Kelly, a walk-on who joined the team last season; and Mitch Griffis, an early enrollee, will be called upon to push Hartman.
And Hartman will be one of the ones doing the calling, so to speak.
“We’re always going to be pushing — I want them to be pushing me, and I’m going to be pushing them to be the best that they can be,” Hartman said. “It’s still going to be competitive, as always.”
