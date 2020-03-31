School

UNCG

Sport

Baseball

Hometown | high school

Greensboro | Southern Guilford

On the NCAA decision

“I think it’s great. Personally, I don’t know if I’ll take advantage of it or not, but it kind of felt like we got cheated out of a year. It’ll be great for the guys who want to get out and tuck the jersey in one more time and go to battle with the boys.”

My plan

“I’ve got a few applications in for the real world. Depending on how those go, that will decide whether I go back or not. I was preparing for real life either way with this being my senior year, so whether it ends now or next year I’ll be ready.”

– JOE SIRERA

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments