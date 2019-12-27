CHAPEL HILL — Roy Williams doesn’t want to think about his place in history right now.
Heck, ask those who know him, and they’ll all tell you Williams doesn’t want to talk about himself pretty much ever.
Yes, he’s closing in on his mentor’s career victory total. Williams finally notched career win No. 878 on Dec. 22 in Las Vegas, when North Carolina beat UCLA 74-64. Dean Smith finished with 879 — all of them at Carolina — fourth all-time in NCAA Division I.
With Yale visiting the Smith Center on Monday night, Williams is just one away. But he doesn’t give a hoot about that right now.
Right now Williams is focused on, well, right now. He’s trying to solve problems with his young, beat-up Tar Heels team that had lost four games in a row and five out of six before beating the Bruins.
It’s like an itch in the middle of his back, one he cannot reach to scratch.
“Oh gosh, guys, it’s been frustrating so say the least,” Williams said after the UCLA victory. “At the start of the season we think that Sterling (Manley) and Cole (Anthony) are going to be two guys in our top six, and they're hurt and not even here today. But that’s excuses. North Carolina still plays, and it’s a really young team playing now.”
That’s changed things. Williams is notorious for hoarding timeouts, letting his team figure things out on the floor. He has called several early timeouts this season — especially during the losing streak — often just to yell at his guys about effort.
“It’s hard for a freshman at North Carolina,” Williams said, “because everybody expects you to win every game. And then you start feeling that stress if you don't do it. I tell them, ‘Just do the best you can do. Do what I ask you to do.’ That usually works.”
History says Williams, 69, will figure it out.
History says the 2007 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has averaged 28.1 wins per season, led teams to 18 first-place finishes in the Big 12 or ACC, and won seven conference tournaments. History says Williams has been to nine Final Fours and won three national championships.
History says Williams will make history at some point in the days ahead — perhaps Monday night — even if he doesn’t want to talk about it.
That’s OK. People who know Roy Williams and who knew Dean Smith will talk about it for him.
The pundit
Dick Vitale has spent the last 40 years as the most recognizable college basketball broadcaster anywhere.
He has a new book on the market, “Dick Vitale’s Mount Rushmores of College Basketball,” with all proceeds earmarked for The V Foundation for cancer research.
Williams is on the cover, along with Smith, Mike Krzyzewski and Bobby Knight.
“Roy’s done an amazing job,” Vitale said. “His leadership skills are beyond the norm. He has many of the principles of Dean, such pride and passion. … I see a lot of similarities, and it starts with that incredible love for the university. That’s a great trait to have, because it rubs off on the players.”
And players have been at the core of both men’s sustained success.
“Let’s be real: The first thing you’ve got to have is talent,” Vitale said. “Mike Krzyzewski would tell you that. Roy Williams would tell you that. You have to have great players. And when you’re at Duke or North Carolina, you’re going to get your share of talent.”
But it goes beyond simply packing a roster with star players, Vitale said. That roster needs to be led so it functions as a team.
“What separates Roy from a lot of coaches is the ability to get superstar players to understand their roles and where they fit in,” Vitale said. “Because, remember, every kid they’re recruiting is the No. 1 option on their high school team. Now, all of a sudden, many of them have to become the No. 4 or No. 5 option, or come off the bench. A coach has to have a special trait to get that done. He has to be able to communicate his ideas in a way the players will not only understand, but believe.
“A lot of guys out there have concepts and knowledge, but they can’t communicate them to their people. That’s what makes all the great ones unique: They have the ability to get their people to buy into what they’re doing. Roy does a masterful job at that.”
The rival
Mike Krzyzewski is No. 1 on the victories list – and Public Enemy No. 1 to a lot of Carolina fans.
But the December night in Greensboro in 2010 when the Duke coach passed Smith for what was then the No. 2 spot on the all-time list, Krzyzewski was red-eyed and clearly moved after the game.
Smith had sent Krzyzewski a hand-written note, congratulating him.
“For me, I was so competitive with Dean for many years, and then we became great friends,” Krzyzewski said. “And as we built our program, I better understood his program and just how remarkable it was that he was able to build that program. What happened is there was a mutual respect for that level, because there aren't that many who get to that level. And here we have it kind of within walking distance.”
Krzyzewski knows milestones can be emotional minefields. He passed Smith and eventually his own mentor, Bob Knight.
“In passing that total, it doesn't mean you've passed him,” Krzyzewski said. “His level of achievement stands alone. Just like others. Really, to compare number of games is not the right thing to do. But to pass a milestone like that and know that's what he did, that meant a lot. And Dean was great about that.”
Four of the top six on college basketball’s all-time victories list come from the ACC. And all four — Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Smith and Williams — shared long tenures.
“Our conference produces excellence,” Krzyzewski said. “... The sport that really put this conference on the map is basketball. It has been passionate about the game of basketball, and as a result you’re able to bring in passionate people who built programs that would produce a lot of wins. Not only that, our conference in basketball has shown stability. People have coached at their schools for a long time. Jim Boeheim, myself, Dean, Roy comes back after spending so many years as an assistant. There’s a continuity of excellence and culture. It’s not just a team that wins, a program wins. And a program wins consistently at a high level because of the culture it creates.”
The assistant
Hubert Davis played four years for Smith, graduating with the best career three-point shooting percentage in Carolina’s history and parlaying that fine jump shot into a 12-year NBA career.
He returned to Carolina six years ago, giving up a high-profile gig as an analyst for ESPN so he could coach on Williams’ staff.
“The other people on staff here either came from Kansas or played for Coach Williams,” Davis said. “But I’m not an outsider, because I feel Coach Smith’s presence every day and in everything we do. It’s almost like Coach Smith is right here with us.”
As Davis has grown closer to Williams, he sees a common thread with his old coach. Like Smith before him, Williams puts people above basketball.
“He’s the best boss you could ever have,” Davis said. “When I tell people about the type of person I work with, I get two reactions. No. 1, they look at me like I’m weird or, No. 2, they’re envious.
“Look, the most important things in my life are — in this order — my faith in Jesus, my family, and then my job. My job is extremely important, but it’s third on the list. Every week Coach Williams comes up to me and asks, ‘What are your kids doing; when are their games?’ He will change practice times so I can be there for my kids. He will tell me to miss a practice, or to meet the team on the road. All so I can make it to my kids’ games.”
Davis has two children in high school and a third in middle school. All three are active in extracurricular activities, and his oldest son plays basketball.
Davis believes the flexibility in his own work schedule is a direct result of a painful lesson Williams learned the hard way.
“If you ask him what is the one thing in his coaching career that he wished he had done differently,” Davis said, “he will tell you that while he was at Kansas he wished he would’ve tweaked practice times here and there so he could’ve been at a lot more of his son Scott’s high school basketball games. To this day, he says he wonders why he didn’t do that. And when he tells that story, he always gets choked up and starts to cry. Every time. He never wants any of his assistant coaches to make that same mistake. He wants us to do our jobs, but he makes sure we do right by our families.”
The analyst
Eric Montross, like Davis, played for Dean Smith and now knows Roy Williams well.
Montross, a 7-foot center in his playing days, sits in the chair with the big frame courtside at North Carolina games, working as an analyst and commentator on Tar Heels’ radio broadcasts.
“Often the players we see,” Montross said, “both when I was playing for Coach Smith and now covering Coach Williams’ teams, you really rarely see a player who you expect to fail. Because they chose players who fit their system. …
“To both of them, the game of basketball extends beyond the parameters of the court. They care very deeply for their players and carry their passion for the game to their players, but do it in a manner in which it’s easily digestible. It’s difficult, and they ask a lot of their players. But they demonstrate their commitment from their end before asking. They’re doing the work, they let their players see them work, and they ask them to work equally as hard.”
The biggest difference Montross sees in the two men is in their personalities.
Although both will stand up for what they believe and speak their minds, they go about it differently.
“Coach Williams really wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Montross said. “Now, that doesn’t mean Coach Smith was passive when there was a mistake. But they’re different in how they react. Coach Williams is very outward in his demonstration of emotion. Coach Smith maybe conveyed it in a more subtle way, but equally as strong.”
Both men care about the university as a whole, Montross said, and not simply their basketball program.
“Coach Williams is at a soccer game, at a baseball game,” Montross said. “He’s bringing Anson (Dorrance) out on the court at Midnight Madness. He’s going to watch Courtney Banghart in her first game because he wants her to know, ‘I support you and welcome to our family.’ He’s done things like that with Donna Papa in softball, Karen Shelton in field hockey, Jenny Levy in lacrosse. … Ask anyone on campus in athletics, and they know he supports them because they see him demonstrate his commitment.”
Montross paused a moment and shook his head.
“They both love this place so much,” he said, “that not giving it their absolute all would be the most harmful thing a person could do to them. This university has been inestimably lucky to have those two men here.”
The communicator
Steve Kirschner came to Chapel Hill in 1988, fresh out of college at the University of Connecticut.
He’s been at Carolina ever since, working in media relations and communications.
Kirschner was the primary sports information director for basketball under both Smith and now Williams. He has loved his bosses.
“Everything I’ve ever seen or been a part of that they’ve done, it’s always been with the highest integrity in mind,” Kirschner said. “For someone like me, it’s great to come to work every day knowing that’s the kind of person you’re working for.”
Along with the integrity, Kirschner said, is a competitive nature.
“And I don’t just mean in the sense of winning or losing games,” Kirschner said. “They’re competitive in every aspect of their lives. They both understand that, yes, it’s a game they’re coaching. But the competitive part of them is trying to teach the game in a way that the players play at the highest level every second. They coach the walk-ons at the end of the game the same as they coach Michael Jordan or Tyler Hansbrough.”
Williams still idolizes his mentor and wants to stay true to Dean Smith’s principles, Kirschner said.
But he goes about it with subtle differences. Little things. Williams will allow freshmen to speak to media after games. He’s not worried about his players getting their hands on copies of the stat sheet in the locker room after a game, something Smith never allowed.
While Williams “puts his own touch on things,” the comparisons have been difficult.
“It’s been hard for Coach Williams over the last 17 years because there are things he does different,” Kirschner said. “He has tremendous respect for what Coach Smith did and the way he did them. But he’s his own person, and sometimes our fans will say, ‘Well, that’s not the way Dean would’ve done it.’ And it always makes me laugh, because, first of all, he would never call him ‘Dean.’ He always, always says ‘Coach’ or ‘Coach Smith.’ So there’s been a kind of tug and pull over the last 17 years. It was easier when he was at Kansas because, yes, he was still Coach Smith’s protégé, but he wasn’t here in the glare of Chapel Hill where the comparisons are so obvious.”
The aw-shucks, dadgum humbleness isn’t an act, either, Kirschner said. It’s who Roy Williams is. And even after all the success, he still doesn’t think he rates with Dean Smith.
“It bothers him as he gets near 879,” Kirschner said. “He doesn’t want people to think he’s on par with Coach Smith or that he could surpass Coach Smith somehow. That’s the last thing he wants, because he doesn’t see it himself.
“He holds Coach Smith up to such a high standard, as a person and as a mentor, not just the X’s and O’s stuff. He talks a lot about how great Coach Smith was in all areas of running a program, and he doesn’t think he’s there. … He just doesn’t see it, and so, yeah, it’s uncomfortable for him. It’s genuine. And it will be difficult when he does get to 879 and 880.”
The winner
Freddy Johnson came into this, his 43rd season at Greensboro Day, with a 1,049-295 record, the winningest high school coach in North Carolina history.
A North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame member, Johnson knew Smith and he knows Williams. His Bengals have often played exhibition games against the Tar Heels’ junior varsity team.
“I’m sure it’s hard for Coach Williams getting so close to his mentor,” Johnson said. “He learned from him, and I know he tries every day to please him. Even though Coach Smith’s not around anymore, (Williams) still does that.”
Johnson has watched both men’s teams closely over the years. In terms of X’s and O’s, Smith changed defenses much more often than Williams.
“Coach Williams tends to stick to one defense (man-to-man) and plays only a little zone,” Johnson said. “You could go watch Carolina play in the Dean Smith era, and he would play all kinds of defenses on you. Of course, the game’s changed a lot since then, too. Back then you had no shot clock. You had the Four Corners and all kinds of different things. It’s different now.”
But some things never change. Johnson called both men modest, men who give credit for success to the people around them.
And both hunt for talent the same way.
“They’re very similar in the way they recruit,” Johnson said. “The first question is always the same: ‘What kind of kid is he?’ And then it was, ‘How’s he doing in the classroom?’ They care about the family of the kids they’re recruiting. They consider how the family will fit into the Carolina system. Will they buy in? Because, let’s face it, the way Dean coached and the way Roy coaches, they expect a lot from their players on and off the court. And both of them want to give their players every chance. They’re willing to stick with a kid, work with a kid. If you’re a player and you’ve got a problem, and you wanted to see Coach Smith or Coach Williams, I don’t care if you’re a star player or a walk-on, if you call, they would stop everything to take care of that player.”
Johnson has seen that first-hand. His brother-in-law, J.C. Cohen, was a student manager for Smith. His daughter, Katherine, was a student-manager for Williams.
“Those men cared about their players, cared about everyone in their programs,” Johnson said. “… They were both so honest with you, which I really respect. Katherine’s experience and John Cohen’s experience were the same. They were treated so well, like part of the team. That says something, when your managers feel that way.”
The protégé
At 36, Wes Miller has become one of the best young coaches in college basketball.
Now in his ninth season at UNCG, Miller is the dean of Southern Conference coaches, the longest-tenured active coach in the league.
Miller played for Williams at North Carolina, and he was a member of the 2005 national championship team.
“It was life-changing,” Miller said. “I always wanted to coach, and so I had this incredible experience playing for a Hall of Fame coach. It’s impossible to describe in a couple of sentences. What makes him different, to me, is that I didn’t just learn because I was there but because he embraced that I wanted to coach while I was playing. And he’s embraced that ever since I got done playing. The impact he’s had on my life is immeasurable.”
During his time at Carolina, Miller also got to know Williams’ mentor.
“Coach Smith had an office right beside the back door to our locker room in the basement of the Smith Center,” Miller said. “No windows. It was more like a janitor’s closet than an office. It was a normal thing that would happen a couple times a week, you’d walk out to drop your dirty clothes in the laundry and walk right past his office. His door was open, and he would say hello in the hallway.
“He was really gracious to me. He also knew that I wanted to coach, and so he was really kind and helpful. I got to know him, just not in the same way as people who played for him, of course. But I did get to have a relationship with him, and that’s really special, to feel like I was in some small way connected to one of the great men to ever coach our game.”
And now Williams is closing in on the victory total of that great man.
“As he gets there, he won’t care about a record,” Miller said. “But I would think that he would say similar things about who Coach Smith was to him.”
There’s a continuity down through the generations. Smith to Williams and now to Miller.
“I don’t know how to describe it to people,” Miller said, “other than to say there’s no human being outside of my immediate family who’s had more impact on my life, how I live my life every day, than Coach Williams. That’s the greatest compliment I can give somebody.”
