The numbers: 6-7 | 210 pounds | G | Duke
Projection: Nos. 2-3.
Buzz: For the past month, it’s appeared Barrett was likely headed to the New York Knicks at No. 3, but some recent reports suggest New Orleans is attempting to move their No. 4 pick to get the No. 2 and take Barrett. Either way, someone is getting a player considered to be one of three sure-fire superstars in the draft. Averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 rebounds, Barrett set a new ACC freshman scoring record with 860 points.
Strengths: Given the nickname “Maple Mamba” in high school, Barrett enjoys the comparison to Kobe Bryant and parts of the Hall of Famer’s game are certainly apparent in that of the next Canadian star. From the opening tip, it’s all-business for Barrett, who relies on his left hand to relentlessly attack the basket and uses elite body control to finish through contact and draw fouls. … Barrett relishes the role as his team’s go-to guy and demands the ball in crunch time. The son of a former pro, he’s been on the international stage for several years and embraces the pressure that comes with the spotlight. … In the NBA, he’ll continue to play as a combo guard who can handle the ball or work off it, capable of creating for himself in either role. … Barrett showed potential as a passer when he manned the point at Duke and rebounded his position exceptionally. … Athleticism was overshadowed by Williamson, but among the best in college hoops last season.
Needs to improve: The Mamba Mentality cuts both ways as Barrett occasionally wanted to do too much, taking contested shots and driving into traffic instead of passing to open teammates. Hitting 45 percent from the field is pretty strong as a high-volume shooter, but it could have been better without some of the ill-advised shots he took from behind the arc, hitting 73 of 237 (30.8 percent). Mechanically, there’s nothing wrong with his shot; it just isn’t consistent from beyond the arc yet. … Despite playing alongside Tre Jones, Barrett didn’t post a high steal rate and never distinguished himself as an on-ball defender.