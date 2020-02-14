... about where the Deacons were picked in the preseason ACC poll don’t come nearly as often these days, junior guard Chuandee Brown said.

Still, the Deacons keep the last-place forecast in mind.

“We’ve just gotta buy in with everything and not just being satisfied with one win, but we’ve gotta come in the next day in practice. And I feel like we just get too laid back, too comfortable with one win,” Brown said after the Deacons’ 74-57 win against North Carolina on Tuesday night. “They still picked us 15th in the league, so we’ve still gotta work.”

Wake Forest’s work continues with a game against Miami, which has the same 4-10 record in the league as the Deacons.

Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s game at the Watsco Center:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments