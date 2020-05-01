Quadry Adams

6-foot-4 guard from Edison, N.J.

Still signed to the program

Marcus Watson

6-foot guard from Chicago

Still signed to the program

Jaylon Gibson

6-foot-11 forward from Grace Christian

Requested release from his national letter of intent and told the (Raleigh) News & Observer he would not play for the Deacons

Djimon Bailey

6-foot-5 guard from Wilson Greenfield

Reopened his recruitment after Forbes' hiring

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments