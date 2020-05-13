Randolph Childress will remain on Wake Forest’s basketball coaching staff, Coach Steve Forbes confirmed to the Journal this morning.
Childress has been on staff under both Jeff Bzdelik and Danny Manning, joining the program for the 2012-13 season as the program’s director of player development. He was a full-time assistant for the next season, Bzdelik’s last one, and then held titles of assistant coach and associate head coach under Manning.
