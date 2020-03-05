Quick facts

Population 469,298 | Established in 1792

Venues

Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum (5,500) and PNC Arena (19,700)

ACC hosting history

Reynolds Coliseum hosted the first 13 ACC tournaments.

Fun fact

Reynolds, which opened in 1949, once was home to 12,400 seats.

Case for

Luke DeCock of the (Raleigh) News & Observer made the case a couple years ago for a return home to Reynolds to host the tournament's Tuesday games on the 75th anniversary in 2028. The remainder of the games would be in PNC Arena.

Case against

ACC head coaches’ heads might pop off if they had to play in an arena that is home to one of the teams.

