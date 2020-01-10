Duke also, according to KenPom, has the best player in the country.
That’s freshman center Vernon Carey Jr., who’s averaging 18.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in — here’s the kicker — only 23.7 minutes per game.
When Carey, a 6-10, 270-pound force, is on the court, he accounts for 28% of Duke’s defensive rebounds, draws 7.8 fouls per 40 minutes and has made 100 of his 163 shots from inside the arc, per KenPom.
At roughly the halfway point of college basketball’s regular season, Carey leads KenPom’s player of the year rankings, his 1.77 rating ahead of Kansas’ Devon Dotson (1.64) and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora (1.524).
It seems Carey is quietly valuable, given NBA draft evaluations don't have him as a surefire top-five pick — unlike recent Duke one-and-dones like Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, Jahlil Okafor and Jabari Parker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.