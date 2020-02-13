It’s now Hartman’s team, presumptively, but it goes against Coach Dave Clawson’s history to just hand him the starting role.
That means it’s likely that Kern, and possibly Griffis, are asked to push Hartman in the spring. And with Wake Forest’s recent history at the position — John Wolford in 2014 is the only quarterback to start every game of a season — the Deacons need to be in a good place with the situation behind Hartman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.