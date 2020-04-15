Quincy Ballard, a 7-footer center from Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem, has signed to play basketball at Florida State.
Ballard, who averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots this past season, played the last two seasons at QEA after transferring from Henniger High School in Syracuse, New York.
“I am excited and proud to be a part of the great Seminole family,” Ballard said in statement released by Florida State. “I have no doubt in my mind that Coach (Leonard) Hamilton and my new teammates are the perfect fit for me.
“I am ready to play at Florida State and I know that I am in the right hands with the coaching staff. I am very excited to get to Florida State and get started with my career as a Seminole.”
Hamilton said in a school-issued release that he likes Ballard’s potential.
“His athletic abilities along with his work ethic make a really good fit for our program,” Hamilton said. “We are looking forward to getting him on campus because we are all excited about Quincy being a Seminole.”
Hamilton guided the Seminoles to a 26-5 record this past season.
Ballard’s mother, Regina, is happy for her son and the decision he made to attend Florida State.
“As mother, we only want the best for our children,” Regina Ballard said in a statement. “We take all the necessary turns and give them patience, understanding and love throughout their lives. Quincy has worked very hard with his studies, sports and being a great example to his brothers and the kids coming up behind him.”
