Clemson applies plenty of defensive pressure and enters the game ranked 32nd in the country in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com. In Coach Brad Brownell’s 10th season, the Tigers’ worst defensive ranking in the country was 86th in 2016-17. Since then, this season’s ranking is actually the worst — Clemson was seventh nationally the following season and 14th for the 2018-19 season.
“All of Brad’s teams do a really good job of pressuring you defensively, especially at home,” Manning said Sunday night. “And that’s about the extent of what I know right now because my focus was Boston College.”
