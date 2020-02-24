Wake Forest hasn’t played in nearly a week, its last game coming Wednesday night in a loss to Georgia Tech.
So the Deacons have had a full weekend to process that 86-79 loss.
“We’ve had a slow last few days,” Manning said. “We’ve been off ever since. We had a chance to take a day off and work on us, in terms of offensively and defensively, get some rotations down.
“Their guards, (Michael) Devoe and (Jose) Alvarado, we had a tough time staying in front of them. We spent some additional time working on one-on-one drills. That’s been a point of emphasis and we need to do a better job of that.”
Devoe (24 points) and Alvarado (22) combined for 46 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.