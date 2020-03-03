Records
1-17 ACC, 4-25 overall
Coach
Lance White
Player to watch
Amber Brown, 7.9 rebounds
Season in summary
The Panthers haven’t won since January 30, a 53-48 home win over Wake Forest. The roster is loaded with freshmen and juniors and there’s nowhere to go but up for the Panthers next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.