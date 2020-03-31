School
Wake Forest
Sport
Tennis (sophomore)
Hometown | high school
Advance | Reynolds
On the NCAA decision
“It’s nice to have an option like this going forward. But for me I think it will likely depend on how my career goes over the next couple of years if I want to use that extra year or not. This decision does a lot for the seniors, especially if they are looking at graduate school, and then they can also play that extra year.”
My plan
“I haven’t even talked about it yet with my coach (Jeff Wyshner), so I think we’ll likely have a team meeting about all of this at some point. My immediate plan is to continue to work online for the rest of this semester, so what I’m really focusing on now are my studies.”
– JOHN DELL
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.