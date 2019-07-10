HIGH POINT — Former North Carolina basketball player P.J. Hairston, of Greensboro, appeared in court Wednesday morning to face three charges including assault on a female.
However, the alleged victim did not show up for the trial.
Guilford County District Judge Angela Fox continued the case but told the district attorney’s office that that would be the last time.
In September 2018, arrest warrants were issued against Hairston, whose legal name is Samuel Peterson Hairston Jr., on charges of assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property.
Deputies’ records show Hairston turned himself in on Sept. 11.
Hairston was in court Wednesday morning and told Fox he needed his trial scheduled before Labor Day weekend, when he said he leaves for Uruguay.
Fox agreed to schedule the trial for Aug. 13.
The basketball career of the high school McDonald's All-American has extended from Dudley High School to North Carolina and ultimately the NBA but has been short-circuited amid a string of legal issues.
In 2013, between Hairston’s sophomore and junior seasons in Chapel Hill, Hairston received a speeding ticket and faced a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Both times, officers had pulled over Hairston as he drove rental vehicles linked to Durham felon and party promoter Haydn "Fats" Thomas.
The use of the rental vehicle raised questions about a possible improper NCAA benefit violation. Hairston was suspended by Carolina head coach Roy Williams from the team for the first 10 games of his junior season as the university and NCAA investigated.
On Dec. 20, 2013, the university announced that it would not reinstate him to the team. Three weeks later, Hairston dropped out of school and joined the NBA Development League, now known as the NBA G League.
Hairston was chosen by the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets as a late first-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and played almost two seasons there. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016.
Hairston signed with the Houston Rockets before the beginning of the 2016-17 season but was waived nearly a month later. He then played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA's minor league before retiring in 2018.