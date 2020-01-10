Overton stayed the course at Clemson

Diondre Overton wants to play in the NFL next season. It’s been his dream and his family’s dream since his recruitment took off after his first season of football at Page High School.
But when it was time to decide where to play his final season of college football, the former Pirates football and basketball standout decided to put team goals before personal goals. That’s why he’ll be on the field Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans with the Clemson Tigers seeking a third national championship in four years.
After completing his bachelor’s degree in sports communications in August 2019, three years after enrolling at Clemson, Overton could have joined the flood of players into the NCAA’s transfer portal as a graduate student with immediate eligibility. On a roster that featured future NFL draft picks Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross at wide receiver and Amari Rodgers in the slot, he didn’t figure to get many targets from Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But that didn’t discourage Overton.
“I made the decision coming out of high school to come to a place where I would have to compete to earn my spot on the field,” said the two-time HSXtra.com All-Area receiver. “I felt like leaving would go against everything that I believe in. I was up for the challenge and was able to compete and stay the course, to keep the faith. … I would’ve had to go somewhere else and compete and go through some of the things I’ve already done here. I stuck with what I know, and the feeling with this family environment is irreplaceable.”
Overton said that environment is a big reason for the Tigers’ success during his four years at the school during what has been a golden era for Clemson football.
“It’s the culture and the love that we have for each other,” he said. “… It’s something that all the NFL players who come back talk about and they say that’s what NFL teams are trying to look for in an athlete. It’s mostly the tradition and the character that’s instilled in practice, in the offseason, in community work, in how we practice, how we bond.”
Overton had already made his decision to stay at Clemson for his final season of eligibility and work on a master’s degree in athletics leadership when the situation at receiver for the Tigers changed during spring practice. Rodgers suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that required knee surgery.
All of Overton’s playing experience at Clemson had been on the outside, but he was ready to move to the slot when the chance for more playing time presented itself.
“I wanted to put myself in a position where if anybody went down I would be ready and show the coaches that I could handle all three positions,” he said. “When my name was called and a guy went down I was ready to go.
“Not to say that anybody was happy about Amari getting hurt,” Overton said, “but I felt like it was God showing me a sign and giving me an opportunity to go out there and do what I’m capable of doing. I was able to go out there and start some games.”
At 6-foot-4, Overton is a very different type of slot receiver than 5-10 Rodgers and his predecessors at the position, Hunter Renfrow and Adam Humphries, who also are shooter than 6-foot.
“Diondre actually brings some things maybe that those (previous slot receivers) didn’t have with his height,” receivers coach Jeff Scott told The (Columbia, S.C.) State after spring practice.
Overton also brings the type of strength he didn’t have coming out of Page as a 195-pound outside receiver. He’s grown to 210 pounds and brings a lot to the table.
“He’s a very intelligent player, and he’s just so much stronger,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told The State. “He’s done an awesome job with his body. And he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”
Rodgers made an unusually quick recovery from his knee injury, returning to the field in late September, but Overton has continued to make an impact. He goes into the national championship game with 22 catches for 352 yards and three touchdowns this season, including two grabs for 30 yards in the semifinal win over Ohio State, and has 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven TDs for his career.
He’ll have an opportunity to add to those stats Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game against LSU and showcase the skills he hopes will lead to a NFL career.
“Definitely the goal is try to make it to the NFL and fulfill the dreams my family has for me,” he said. “My brother, (former East Carolina linebacker) Montese Overton, is the one who really pushes me every day to be the best me I can be.
“I know this is my senior season and my last time stepping on the field as a college athlete, so I hope it will be one to remember for sure and I want to go out on top.”
