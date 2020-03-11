The outdoor activities surrounding the ACC Tournament, part of Tournament Town's schedule of events, will continue as planned even though fans will not be permitted inside the Greensboro Coliseum.
Among them:
Tournament Town Watch Party
The outdoor viewing party in downtown Greensboro will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at North Elm Street and Abe Brenner Place. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be for sale.
Piedmont Hall
Outside Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, fans can still tailgate and watch games on an LED screen and enjoy games, live music food trucks and beer sales.
KC and the Sunshine Band
The band's concert will still take place at 4 p.m. Friday at White Oak Amphitheatre on the Coliseum property. Admission is free, but tickets are required and are available from the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Tournament Town Downtown Festival
The events from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, at South Elm Street and Smothers Place, are free and will feature live music, including southern rock cover band Southside Station (3-5 p.m.); food trucks; a beer garden featuring Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s; and a children's play space and bounce house. Admission is free.
