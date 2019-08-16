WINSTON-SALEM — As he sees it, the best season of football Steve Claude ever played was his first one.
The Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver played for the North Miami Beach Sun Devils, and he played with a lot of his close friends that are still his close friends now.
He wore jersey No. 5.
The next season, he got No. 1. When Claude got to high school he wanted No. 5 but a friend had it, so he settled for No. 4. Claude got to Wake Forest and was assigned No. 14. He was at No. 81 as a redshirt freshman, and then spent the last two seasons wearing No. 88.
Now — finally — Claude is back in No. 5.
“I’ve been wanting to get back to it my whole life,” Claude said earlier this month. “It was just like, man, I can’t get back. When I found out it was open on the team now, I took the shot at it and Coach (Dave Clawson) gave it to me.”
Not every Deacon has a story so twisting as Claude’s to explain his number change. But there are enough players sporting different numbers this season — 10, to be exact — to warrant figuring out some of the reasons.
And at Wake Forest it’s not as simple as grabbing a number that’s more appealing than one that opens.
“We always tell the players that the single digits are earned, they’re not given,” Clawson said. “So if you want a single digit and you come to me and say you want that number, you better have a lot of evidence that you’ve done everything right in our program.”
That means more than on-field production. Clawson said holding good academic and social standing is part of the process, and that the single-digit-wearing players are seen as “the best representatives of our program.
“There (are) kids that have requested single digits and they’ve played well, but because they don’t necessarily handle all of their business well, they don’t get it,” Clawson said. “There’s been a number of single-digit requests that have not been granted, and not to do with how they practiced or how they’ve played.”
Of the 10 players with new numbers, five are in the single digits. There’s Claude at No. 5, sophomore Nasir Greer at No. 3 (was 37), sophomore kicker Nick Sciba at No. 4 (was 96), junior cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor at No. 6 (was 24) and redshirt junior defensive end Boogie Basham at No. 9 (was 18).
Sciba’s jump will probably be the most-obvious change to fans — he did lead the Deacons with 107 points last season.
“I had never worn 96 in anything. I loved the number, don’t get me wrong. It’s the first ever college football number,” Sciba said. “I wanted 16, but 16 is retired here. … But I guess four was my next choice, and I just like the number.”
No. 16 is one of five retired numbers for the program, in honor of Norm Snead. The others are No. 19 (Bill Armstrong), No. 31 (Brian Piccolo), No. 33 (Bill Barnes) and No. 47 (Bill George).
For the record, nobody on Wake Forest’s current roster goes by “Bill.”
Basham spent the past two seasons wearing No. 18, after spending his redshirt year with 98. In a twist, Basham’s motivation for switching to No. 9 was because he sees his time at Wake Forest as the last chance in football he’ll have to wear a single-digit number.
“I just feel like — I don’t know, in the league defensive linemen have to wear numbers in the 90s, the 50s, stuff like that,” Basham said. “I feel like college, why not?”
Another defensive end switched numbers with Basham, with Manny Walker moving to No. 13 after wearing 94.
Two offensive linemen changed numbers, too. Redshirt sophomore center Zach Tom went to No. 50 after wearing 65 for the past two seasons, and redshirt junior tackle Je’Vionte’ Nash went to No. 53 after wearing 63 for the past three seasons.
For Tom, it was as simple as wanting to vacate the 60s.
“I wanted to switch to 55, but I had to settle for 50. I don’t like 60s numbers. That’s really all it was,” Tom said.
So, it might seem like a race to get to a lower number — especially a single-digit one. Of the 10 who changed numbers, only sophomore defensive tackle Dion Bergan opted for a higher number.
Bergan switched from No. 53 to 95 — and was able to make that move because Connor Hebbeler, who wore No. 95 last year as a defensive lineman, was moved to tight end and now has No. 40. Bergan was No. 95 at Osceola High School, where he had 13 sacks in 11 games as a senior.
“I wanted to go back to my high school number, back to my roots a little bit,” said Bergan, who’s from Kissimmee, Fla. “It’s a number that my mom likes, she was like, ‘If you can get 95, get 95.’ I was like, ‘I’ma try, I’ma try.’
Revisiting the single-digit numbers, there’s one unclaimed one: No. 1.
Wake Forest’s numerical roster starts with No. 2, worn by Kendall Hinton. No player wears No. 1, which was worn by Alex Bachman last season (after he switched from 17) and by Tabari Hines in the 2016-17 seasons.
It’s coveted, but seems likely to go unused this season.