Wake Forest’s final offensive series was notable more for who wasn’t on the field than for who was.
Tayvon Bowers came in at quarterback in relief of Newman, instead of Sam Hartman — who started nine games as a freshman last season.
When asked about the discussion on which quarterback would come in, Coach Dave Clawson said: “We talked about it a little bit. But we’re not going to burn games that we don’t need to.”
If Hartman plays in four or fewer games this season, it would be a redshirt season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.