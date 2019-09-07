Wake Forest’s final offensive series was notable more for who wasn’t on the field than for who was.

Tayvon Bowers came in at quarterback in relief of Newman, instead of Sam Hartman — who started nine games as a freshman last season.

When asked about the discussion on which quarterback would come in, Coach Dave Clawson said: “We talked about it a little bit. But we’re not going to burn games that we don’t need to.”

If Hartman plays in four or fewer games this season, it would be a redshirt season.

