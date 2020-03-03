Records

8-10 ACC, 13-17 overall

Coach

Muffet McGraw

Player to watch

Destinee Walker, 14.4 points

Season in summary

The Irish want a do-over on this season. Check that: McGraw doesn’t want to relive this season one bit and is probably shocked her team didn’t finish dead last. They’re much better than dead last, but the high expectations in South Bend probably make it seem that way.

Tags

