Records
8-10 ACC, 13-17 overall
Coach
Muffet McGraw
Player to watch
Destinee Walker, 14.4 points
Season in summary
The Irish want a do-over on this season. Check that: McGraw doesn’t want to relive this season one bit and is probably shocked her team didn’t finish dead last. They’re much better than dead last, but the high expectations in South Bend probably make it seem that way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.