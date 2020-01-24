The fragility of the roster could be seen Wednesday night, when only seven players earned minutes against in a double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech. Four Tar Heels played more than 45 minutes – Garrison Brooks (48:21), Andrew Platek (48:00), Black (47:21) and graduate transfer Justin Pierce (45:53).
Paul Biancardi, ESPN’s national recruiting director for boys high school basketball, said just one injury can change the complexion of a season. An abundance of them, as North Carolina is facing, can sometimes force players outside their comfort zones or into situations where they have to adapt quickly.
Black, for example, went to UNC with massive athletic upside on top of a scoring prowess and an ability to play stingy defense. Biancardi pointed out that Black grew most as a high school player when he was allowed to play off the ball.
As a younger player, Biancardi said, Black was often pushed to be a point guard. He has been called on occasionally to handle the ball for UNC as backcourt injuries piled up.
“When kids get pushed or forced to play positions, it changes their game in terms of their approach or aggressiveness," Biancardi said, recalling Black during his youth career. “They worry about playing a position versus trying to help a team win.
“He’s settled in nicely at Carolina. But he can’t be the guy to be counted on. He’s a piece of the puzzle. He’s a Theo Pinson-type.”
One positive of the whole situation is the way Brooks has been fast-tracked into a consistent scoring figure inside. The junior has six straight double-doubles, and he has scored more than 20 points in three games this month, including a 35-point performance against Georgia Tech on Jan. 4.
Biancardi said he expected to see this type of production out of Brooks in his senior season. This difficult situation seems to have put him ahead of schedule.
“It takes time for big guys to develop,” Biancardi said. “It just shows me growth in his game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.