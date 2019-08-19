GREENSBORO — Not only will the ACC Network be available for Spectrum customers in the Triad when it makes its debut on Thursday night, but High Point-based North State also will air the league's channel.
North State will air ACC Network on channel 1062.
The league also has carriage deals in place with DirecTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios and YouTubeTV.
The ACC Network will launch at 7 p.m. Thursday. At 7:10, the network will air ESPN Films' 30 For 30 documentary, "The U," chronicling the rise of the Miami football program in the 1980s.
At 9 p.m., the network will unveil its first original programming, "The Class That Saved Coach K," a documentary on Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski's 1982 recruiting class of Johnny Dawkins, Jay Bilas, Mark Alarie and David Henderson.
Friday will mark the network simulcast debut of "Packer and Durham," a talk show that airs on SiriusXM radio on weekday mornings from 7 to 10 a.m.
About 450 live games, including 40 football games during the regular season and 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, will be broadcast on an annual basis.
Other ACC Network firsts:
- Live game: Wisconsin at No. 1 Florida State, women's soccer, 2 p.m. Sunday.
- Big Four appearances: Santa Clara at Wake Forest, women's soccer, 5 p.m. Aug. 28. Followed by Georgetown at Duke, women's soccer, 7 p.m. Aug. 28.
- Football game: Georgia Tech at defending national champion Clemson, 8 p.m. Aug. 29.
- Big Four football appearance: Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.
- Football Saturday: Aug. 31. East Carolina at N.C. State, noon; Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.; Virginia at Pitt, 7:30 p.m.